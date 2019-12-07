Apple TV+ ‘Servant’ series: M. Night Shyamalan’s new baby will keep you up at night

Servant is a new psychological thriller directed by Academy Award nominated M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Bonnie Burton for CNET:

Being a new parent isn’t easy. Night-time feedings, endless crying, toxic diapers and the constant worry that at any moment something will go terribly wrong with your beautiful newborn. In Apple’s new horror series Servant, which airs weekly until its finale on Jan. 17, something goes wrong for Philadelphia couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell). But the death of their baby son is only the beginning of the nightmare in the new TV series from M. Night Shyamalan (Glass), streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

MacDailyNews Take: Servant is among the best series on Apple TV+. Don’t let it scare you away before giving it a try!