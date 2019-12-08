Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR available to order December 10th

Apple will release their all-new Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR on Tuesday, December 10th, according to a “Save the Date” email message the company is sending out to interested customers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple in November confirmed that the ‌Mac Pro‌ and Pro Display XDR would come in December, but until now, the company had not provided a specific date. Apple’s emails say orders will begin on December 10, so presumably shipments will begin soon after orders open up.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple made “fall 2019” by the skin of their teeth with the winter solstice set to occur on Saturday, December 21st.

The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and https://www.apple.com/pro-display-xdr.