The most successful corporations in the U.S.

Gabe Alpert, Investopedia:

Because there are many ways to measure a company’s success, here are the most successful companies in the U.S. as measured by five different metrics.

Data for Sales, Profit, and Shareholder Returns are measured over the last 12 months, and Employee Satisfaction and Carbon footprint are as of the most recently available data.

• Sales: Wal-Mart (WMT), $521 billion

• Profits: Apple (AAPL), $55.3 billion

• Shareholder Returns: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has a 1-year trailing return of 87.9%

• Employee Satisfaction: Hilton Worldwide Holdings

• Carbon Footprint: Apple emits 120.5 tons of carbon dioxide for every million dollars in revenue it makes.