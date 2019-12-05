Pablo Escobar’s brother threatens to sue Apple for $30 billion

Emily Price for Digital Trends:

Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto released his own flamethrower, a device he said inspired Elon Musk’s viral Not a Flamethrower. Now, the brother of the infamous drug lord is [promoting] the Escobar Fold 1 [which] features a flexible screen that allows users to fold it into a tablet…

He has plans to file a class-action lawsuit against Apple next year.

“They are scammers, and now we are preparing the class-action lawsuit,” Escobar said. “They are cheating the people and selling worthless phones to consumers, overpriced. My lawyers have been ready for long time, but before I sue them and give money back to the people which they deserve, I wanted to show them that my product is much better. On January 6 of next year, 2020, the $30 billion class-action lawsuit will be filed in the courts of California of America. We want Apple to give some of their illegal profits back to the people. I will make sure of it.”