Pablo Escobar’s brother threatens to sue Apple for $30 billion

Emily Price for Digital Trends:
Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto released his own flamethrower, a device he said inspired Elon Musk’s viral Not a Flamethrower. Now, the brother of the infamous drug lord is [promoting] the Escobar Fold 1 [which] features a flexible screen that allows users to fold it into a tablet…
He has plans to file a class-action lawsuit against Apple next year.
“They are scammers, and now we are preparing the class-action lawsuit,” Escobar said. “They are cheating the people and selling worthless phones to consumers, overpriced. My lawyers have been ready for long time, but before I sue them and give money back to the people which they deserve, I wanted to show them that my product is much better. On January 6 of next year, 2020, the $30 billion class-action lawsuit will be filed in the courts of California of America. We want Apple to give some of their illegal profits back to the people. I will make sure of it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bobby obviously has access to a copious supply of mind-altering substances.
The models in the video failed to distract us enough to not notice that the display on the “Escobar Fold 1” is never shown (although it took a few plays):
6 Comments
Now that’s funny.
He’s been dipping into the profits I see.
Wack Job. Go back to selling drugs you loser.
P.S. Nice looking putas Escobar……
I notice that besides everything else, they never really show it fold up either.
Was that a Victoria Secrets commercial with a legal pad of paper? Wow.