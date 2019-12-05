Apple threatens to pull out of Russia market over new law forcing installation of Russian software

Nica Osorio for International Business Times:
Russian President Vladimir Putin [has] signed new legislation requiring all computers, smartphones, and smart TVs sold in Russia to be released with pre-installed Russian software, Reuters reports. The authors of the latest Russian law claim that it will help the country’s developers to compete with foreign tech companies. However, for the Cupertino-based tech titan, the new law is equivalent to jailbreaking.
The new law will be in effect starting Jul. 1, 2020… the new law triggered fears that Russia could utilize the pre-installed software as a means to spay on its citizens. At this point, it is not yet clear how other tech and electronic firms would react to the latest legislation. Apple has already stated that it will pull out of the Russian market if the country would launch a total ban on selling its products without the pre-installed Russian software, according to Russian media earlier this year.
MacDailyNews Take: The new Russian law include smartphones, computers, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and other electronic devices. Apple – and every other company with a backbone – should pull out of Russia until this law is rescinded. It’ll take about a day for Russian consumers to revolt over having only absolute crap phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, etc. available to them. Putin et al. need to lay off the vodka.
Do or do not. There is no threat.
This is an outrage and Putin’s puppet president here in the United States will not allow this affront to Russian sovereignty.
Bout time.
Russia will become the biggest single market for Chinese products. Huawei is thinking, “Oh please make it happen!”
Hmmmm black market opportunities abound.
Who cares. Pull out Apple
Black marketers do.
Android already does this right? lol
So people in Russia “spay”ed if they don’t comply with this new law? Or is that just a typo in this post?
Pulling out of Russia would suck for the Russian people. But Apple simply can not compromise their own tech for foreign sovereignties. Of course if it was China’s demands they would’ve already been met, if they haven’t been quietly already. Sorry Russia. Be a bigger market and you’ll have more influence over Apple. No matter what you do to your people.