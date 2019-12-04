Apple Music Awards to be streamed live tonight with a bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Music will celebrate the inaugural Apple Music Awards with a bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

The show will be unlike anything ever seen from this unanimously crowned Artist of the Year.

This exclusive event will be streamed live around the world on December 4 at 6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST here:

http://www.apple.co/AppleMusicAwards2019

MacDailyNews Take: