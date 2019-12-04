U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: All countries should end digital services tax plans to pave way for OECD-led global deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged all countries to suspend plans for digital services taxes that Washington believes unfairly target U.S. tech companies, to allow the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to reach an agreement on international taxation.

In a letter to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) dated Dec. 3, Mnuchin underscored U.S. concerns about digital services initiatives launched by France and other countries that target revenues, not profits.

