Apple TV+’s Isaac Asimov series ‘Foundation’ adds five to cast

The upcoming Apple TV+ series based on the Isaac Asimov novel series Foundation is building up its cast.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton have all been cast as series regulars. They join previously announced leads Lee Pace and Jared Harris. The series chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

MacDailyNews Take: It will be quite the achievement if Asimov’s sprawling saga can be condensed and adapted for an Apple TV+ series. We hope it’s successful as we’re looking forward to this one very, very much!