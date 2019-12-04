Mac users: For crying out loud, use the Option key!

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Never ever ignore the Option (⌥) Alt key button on your Mac.

It has the power to save your day.

What follows are just a few essentials from among all the many useful tricks you can unlock with this button.

MacDailyNews Take: When in doubt, or when adventurous, hold down that Option keyn on your Mac keyboard and click around for a whole new world of possibilities!

