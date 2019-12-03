Apple calls new Russian smartphone sales legislation ‘equivalent to jailbreaking’

Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed new legislation requiring all smartphones, computers, and smart TVs sold in the country to come pre-installed with certain Russian software.
Electronic retailers have already criticized the law, which is due to come into force on July 1 next year, and say the legislation was adopted without consulting them. The law has also sparked fears that Russia could use the pre-installed apps as a way to spy on its citizens.
Responding to today’s news of the law, an unnamed Apple source reportedly told the Kommersant business daily: “A mandate to add third-party applications to Apple’s ecosystem would be equivalent to jailbreaking. It would pose a security threat, and the company cannot tolerate that kind of risk.”
According to The Moscow Times, the government will draw up a list of software which tech companies will need to pre-install, and a list of the devices covered by the law, expected to include computers, tablets and smart TVs alongside mobile phones.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Putin is pouring the foundation for The Great Firewall of Russia. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple handles this one.
Censor on censor fight! Awesome!
Apple, you could get away with a few billion less. Or put up.
Choice is yours.
So the industry should pull its products off Russian shelves. Consumers should boycott anyone who continues to sell tech to Russia, block Russian traffic on the Internet, and make sure the public truly understands what is happening here before the U.S. tries something similar.
Why do the Republicans support Russia? This is one more example of Russia being a bad actor.
Will Apple play or pay (lose estimated $2B in annual sales)?