Two men arrested in California parking lot after owner pings stolen Apple Watch

Two men are behind bars in California after police found them with a stolen Apple Watch that had been pinged by its owner, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Jonathan Taraya for Fox 40:

Officials said investigators tracked down the location of an Apple Watch stolen in Roseville Wednesday to a parking lot on Auburn Boulevard near Whyte Avenue.

In the parking lot was a motorhome with 21-year-old Elijah Filson and 38-year-old Jacob Cummins inside, both of whom were on probation, investigators said.

While police were searching the motorhome, the owner of the Apple Watch pinged it, causing it to emit a sound.