Two men arrested in California parking lot after owner pings stolen Apple Watch

Two men are behind bars in California after police found them with a stolen Apple Watch that had been pinged by its owner, according to the Roseville Police Department.
Officials said investigators tracked down the location of an Apple Watch stolen in Roseville Wednesday to a parking lot on Auburn Boulevard near Whyte Avenue.
In the parking lot was a motorhome with 21-year-old Elijah Filson and 38-year-old Jacob Cummins inside, both of whom were on probation, investigators said.
While police were searching the motorhome, the owner of the Apple Watch pinged it, causing it to emit a sound.
MacDailyNews Note: Both winners were arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
They’ll be back on the streets in a short time and ready to commit some more crimes. So much for their good behavior while on probation.