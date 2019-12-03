Apple granted U.S. patent for a next-gen Magic Mouse: Magic Mouse Pro?

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of X newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today. In this particular report we cover Apple’s invention for a possible new domed orientationless and/or ambidextrous input assembly for controlling a Mac. It may the next-gen Magic Mouse or perhaps the Magic Mouse Pro, which is a trend with Apple.
The next generation Magic Mouse could advance to accept input such as slide gestures, rotation, squeeze, press, touch, or otherwise physically manipulate the input assembly in any suitable manner relative to the electronic controlling electronic devices like the iMac.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 (in Space Gray to match our MacBook Pros) and recommend them highly.
3 Comments
Looks like Apple’s version of the Surface Dial …. Only with (hopefully) some Inate practical use.
Original iMac Hockey Puck Mouse 2.0? That’s going to work out so well just as the last “orientationless” one did.
I imagine this would be different because this new mouse would reset its “front” for the user every time the user touches it, regardless of whether the mouse itself is facing “front” (relative to the Apple logo underneath it)