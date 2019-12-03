Apple granted U.S. patent for a next-gen Magic Mouse: Magic Mouse Pro?

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of X newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today. In this particular report we cover Apple’s invention for a possible new domed orientationless and/or ambidextrous input assembly for controlling a Mac. It may the next-gen Magic Mouse or perhaps the Magic Mouse Pro, which is a trend with Apple.

The next generation Magic Mouse could advance to accept input such as slide gestures, rotation, squeeze, press, touch, or otherwise physically manipulate the input assembly in any suitable manner relative to the electronic controlling electronic devices like the iMac.