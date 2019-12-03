Oprah to bring sexual assault documentary from ‘Hunting Ground’ filmmakers to Apple TV+

Dave McNary for Variety:

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are directing and producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry.

The movie, from Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”