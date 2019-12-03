Oprah to bring sexual assault documentary from ‘Hunting Ground’ filmmakers to Apple TV+

Apple plans to use Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology in at least one iPhone model set to be released in 2020…
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of X newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today…
Two men are behind bars in California after police found them with a stolen Apple Watch that had been pinged by its owner…
Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed new legislation requiring all smartphones, computers, and smart TVs sold in the country to come pre-installed with certain Russian software…
Apple’s new AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design…
Markets were jolted after President Trump suggested a trade deal with China could be delayed until after the US presidential election in November next year…
In a symbolic gesture, the same chips which power the devices that put the world’s music at your fingertips sit at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards…
Today Apple revealed the best apps and games and the most powerful trends that drove app culture in 2019…
On Tuesday, France and the European Union said they are ready to retaliate if President Trump acts on a threat to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of French products worth $2.4 billion….
The U.S. government on Monday said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France…