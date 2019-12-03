Apple is doing something remarkably different with AirPods Pro – and it’s working

At the end of October, via press release, Apple announced AirPods Pro, an exciting addition to the AirPods family that features Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.

Will Jeakle for Forbes:

Once a decade or so, a product emerges that claims to be revolutionary, touted with superlatives by its manufacturer, receiving universal plaudits, and exceeding expectations. Apple is often the source of this product. Since the days of the first Mac, through the iPod to the iPhone, Apple has hyped big and delivered as promised. But now it appears there’s been a subtle shift in the Apple hype machine under Tim Cook… for the first time in recent memory, Apple has underpromoted a product that I find truly revolutionary: AirPods Pro.

They seemed to have come out of nowhere, and, having had a chance to demo them, I think they are among the most innovative tech products I have experienced since the iPhone… the execution of their creative and technical brief is so exacting and complete that they are a revolutionary product. I’m not alone. They are among the hottest selling items this holiday season.

The [Apple Retail Store] demo station was unobtrusive, tucked away at the front of the store, easy to miss as you passed by… [The demo] took about five minutes and by the end, both Matt and I agreed that we couldn’t remember a product demo that so thoroughly convinced us of something we didn’t even know we needed.