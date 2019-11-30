Siri interrupts meteorologist on-air via his Apple Watch and contradicts his forecast

Siri recently made an unplanned appearance on a BBC broadcast this week after a meteorologist accidentally activated the assistant via his Apple Watch.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was delivering his forecast on BBC Thursday when Siri chimed in to help. Schafernaker was describing the cold and snowy conditions around many parts of the United States, but Siri had other ideas. As Schafernaker was talking about the snow throughout the United States, and outlining the possibility of snow in Europe, Siri chimed in to say that there was “no snow in the forecast.”

When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast….😆

🔊Sound on👇 pic.twitter.com/YXojblKcIQ — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 28, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like “Raise To Speak” was enabled on his Apple Watch.

With watchOS 5 and later and Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you don’t need to say “Hey Siri” to get Siri’s attention.

Raise your wrist to wake your Apple Watch. Hold your watch near your mouth. Say what you need.

Here’s how to turn the Raise To Speak feature off or on: