Apple reportedly considering bundling AirPods with new iPhone models in 2020

DigiTimes is reporting that Apple is considering bundling AirPods with new iPhone models in 2020.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims “smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year,” citing unnamed industry sources. “TWS” or “truly wireless stereo” earphones include the likes of AirPods… While this rumor seems questionable for now, it is certainly possible that Apple simply feels it is time to include something more modern than EarPods with its iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: While including AirPods would certainly help to boost sales of new iPhones, especially to those hanging onto older phones, there really is no reason to do so since next year will be the first 5G iPhones. Apple could do nothing but plop in 5G modems into the current iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max and they’d still sell out. Of course, they’ll do much more than that with new processors, new 3D camera system, and more.

There is no reason to give away AirPods, which currently start at $15, with iPhones.

Maybe, just maybe, they’ll include AirPods with the highest end model(s). Perhaps the “Pro” iPhones with the highest storage capacities would merit a a pair of AirPods in the box, but we don’t see AirPods in every 2020 iPhone model’s box.