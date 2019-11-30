Thanksgiving Day online shopping frenzy tops record with $4.1 billion spent

According to new figures published by Adobe Analytics on Friday, consumers spent a staggering $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, up 14.5% from last year and a new all-time record high.

Megan Henney for FOXBusiness:

This marks the first time that Thanksgiving shopping has surpassed $4 billion. In total, e-commerce behemoths saw a 244 percent boost in sales on Thanksgiving, while smaller retailers experienced a 61 percent jump.

Phones played a huge role in the spike in Turkey Day shopping: Overall, nearly half of the revenue — 44.9 percent — stemmed from people’s smartphones, a 24.4 increase over last year.

Black Friday sales are on track to hit $7.4 billion; as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, shoppers already spent $600 million online, representing a 19.2 percent increase from last year.

The full holiday season — which is six days shorter than is typical, because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the last possible date it could be — is expected to bring in $143.7 billion in online spending. That’s a 14.1 percent increase compared to 2018.