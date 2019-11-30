Apple to take ‘deeper look’ at how the company’s apps handle disputed borders

In a statement to BBC News, Apple says it is taking “a deeper look” at how the company’s Maps app handles disputed borders.
Ukraine criticised the tech giant for showing Crimea as part of Russia’s territory on its Maps and Weather apps.
An Apple spokeswoman says the company follows international and domestic laws and the change, which is only for users in Russia, had been made because of new legislation there.
Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 was condemned by much of the international community.
In a statement, Apple stressed “we have not made any changes to Apple Maps regarding Crimea outside of Russia.”
“We review international law as well as relevant US and other domestic laws before making a determination in labelling on our Maps and make changes if required by law.”
Apple added it as a result of its review of how disputed borders are handled, it might make more changes in the future…
Google, which produces its own popular map app, also shows Crimea as belonging to Russia when viewed from the country. That change happened in March.
It may be a can of worms, but it is one that is unavoidable for a multinational corporation. As MDN frequently points out, Apple complies with the local laws in each jurisdiction where it does business. It does not do this because it agrees with the EU tax regulations, Chinese free speech restrictions, or Russian chauvinism. It does it because it does not want its in-country personnel to go to prison or its in-country assets to be seized.
Russia has a law which provides for a four-year prison term, fine, and forfeiture of profits against anyone who distributes a map within Russia that shows Crimea or Sebastopol, unless they are shown to be Russian territory. Apple does not have the option of ignoring this law. Nor can it omit distributing any maps at all in Russia. Why? Because Apple Maps are throughly integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and (to a lesser extent) MacOS. Pulling the maps will break the system, and not pulling the maps without moving the border will also put the company out of business in Russia. So, Apple must either comply with the map law or pull out of Russia entirely.
As a lengthy discussion on another thread shows, it is hard to find any country where Apple does business that does not have at least some objectionable government policies that it imposes on companies that do business there. If Apple pulled out of all those countries, too, there would not be much left. (Do all of you believe in state taxpayer support for Medicaid, or that Apple should stop selling iPhones in those states?)
