Apple to take ‘deeper look’ at how the company’s apps handle disputed borders

In a statement to BBC News, Apple says it is taking “a deeper look” at how the company’s Maps app handles disputed borders.

BBC News:

Ukraine criticised the tech giant for showing Crimea as part of Russia’s territory on its Maps and Weather apps.

An Apple spokeswoman says the company follows international and domestic laws and the change, which is only for users in Russia, had been made because of new legislation there.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 was condemned by much of the international community.

In a statement, Apple stressed “we have not made any changes to Apple Maps regarding Crimea outside of Russia.”

“We review international law as well as relevant US and other domestic laws before making a determination in labelling on our Maps and make changes if required by law.”

Apple added it as a result of its review of how disputed borders are handled, it might make more changes in the future…

Google, which produces its own popular map app, also shows Crimea as belonging to Russia when viewed from the country. That change happened in March.