Tim Cook: In 13 years, Apple has raised more than $220 million to fight AIDS in Africa

For 13 years, supporters of Apple’s partnership with (RED) have raised more than $220 million in funding for HIV/AIDS programs.

At Apple, every (RED) purchase helps fight AIDS. 100% of all money generated by (RED) partners goes to fund HIV/AIDS programs on the ground in sub‑Saharan Africa.

This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation. https://t.co/h4wnIDGAmq — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: With the life-saving medication costing as little as 30 cents a day, every person can make a difference. Through these efforts we’ll get that much closer to helping (RED) create an AIDS-free generation.