Tim Cook: In 13 years, Apple has raised more than $220 million to fight AIDS in Africa

For 13 years, supporters of Apple’s partnership with (RED) have raised more than $220 million in funding for HIV/AIDS programs.
At Apple, every (RED) purchase helps fight AIDS. 100% of all money generated by (RED) partners goes to fund HIV/AIDS programs on the ground in sub‑Saharan Africa.
This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation. https://t.co/h4wnIDGAmq
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: With the life-saving medication costing as little as 30 cents a day, every person can make a difference. Through these efforts we’ll get that much closer to helping (RED) create an AIDS-free generation.
Just goes to show you how stupid they are in Africa. How much money does it take to explain the ramifications of sodomizing a baboon. AIDS is result of irresponsible behavior. You don’t just come down with a case of AIDS anymore than you don’t just all of a sudden become stupid drunk. It primarily takes an action on your part. There are exceptions but AIDS can be 99% prevented by not engaging in deviant behavior.
Okay effer. You asked for it…
“How much money does it take to explain the ramifications of sodomizing a baboon.“
Should we ask the sperm donor that made you?
Too bad Timmy didn’t raise 220 million for cancer or childhood diabetes or any other widespread disease that people get through no fault of theirs in America.