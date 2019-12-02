Barclaycard: UK Black Friday transactions jump 12.5% over last year

:

The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was up 12.5% versus last year, initial data from Barclaycard showed on Friday, bringing some cheer to UK retailers in need of a tonic after a troubled year.

Barclaycard, which processes nearly one pound ($1.28) in every three pounds spent in the United Kingdom, said its data showed transactions had also been strong throughout the week of Black Friday.

Dixons Carphone’s Carphone Warehouse business said it had seen three orders per second on its website since its Black Friday sales went live at 2100 GMT on Thursday. It said the Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy S10 were the most popular products so far. The group’s Currys PC World business, Britain’s largest electricals retailer, said top selling products so far were Apple Airpods, the Xbox One S and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet. Department store group John Lewis said the busiest shopping hour online between midnight Thursday and midday Friday was between 0900 GMT and 1000 GMT. The most popular searched for products were Lego, iPads and Airpods.