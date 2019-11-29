Apple News+ offering three-month free trial in U.S. and Canada this weekend only

“Apple today started offering an extended three-month free trial period for Apple News+ to first-time subscribers in the United States and Canada, up from a one-month trial previously,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:

According to the App Store, this is a temporary promotion available for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend only. The three-month trial can be initiated on the Apple News website in the United States or Canada. After the trial period, Apple News+ automatically renews for $9.99 per month in the United States or $12.99 per month in Canada until cancelled.

MacDailyNews Take: So, if you want to give Apple New+ a try, now’s the time to do it!