Apple Arcade shows off 11 new game releases in new video

Apple’s new service, Apple Arcade, costs just $4.99 per month for access to over 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.
Apple via YouTube:

There are so many incredible games new to Apple Arcade this month. Tap the joystick icon on the App Store to play them.

[00:00] Rayman Mini, by Ubisoft
[00:04] Ballistic Baseball, by Gameloft
[00:23] Mosaic, by Raw Fury
[00:44] Takeshi and Hiroshi, by Oink Games
[01:03] Sociable Soccer™, by Rogue Games
[01:21] Monomals, by PICOMY
[01:40] Team Sonic Racing, by Sega
[01:41] Marble It Up. Mayhem!, by Marble It Up
[01:42] Towaga: Among Shadows, by Noodlecake Studios

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade just keeps getting better and better!

