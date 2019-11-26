Elizabeth Warren ramps up attacks on Apple Card over gender bias claims

Elizabeth Dexheimer for Bloomberg:
Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to examine allegations of bias against women who applied for an Apple Inc. credit card underwritten by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Warren, a top candidate for her party’s presidential nomination, and Brown, the ranking Democrat on the Banking Committee, wrote to Kathy Kraninger, director of the consumer agency, asking for more information about how the agency is monitoring Goldman’s lending practices.
“Public reports raise questions on whether there is a pattern of sex discrimination in the underwriting of the Apple Card, and underscore the importance of the CFPB adequately monitoring the lending practices of financial institutions, including those like Goldman Sachs, that are new to the consumer lending space,” Warren and Brown said in the letter, which was dated Nov. 25.
Warren has also been feuding with former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein after targeting him in a campaign ad. Blankfein shot back saying “maybe tribalism is just in her DNA,” a mocking reference to the controversy over her claims of Native American heritage. Blankfein took another swipe at Warren in recent days, saying he has “buried the hatchet” with the senator.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d call it silliness, if it weren’t such a transparently obvious attempt to widen the gender gap and stoke class division.
You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep. – Native American proverb
As we wrote earlier this month, this has nothing to do with gender and everything to with Goldman only issuing individual accounts (which, of course, allowed family members to be assigned significantly different credit lines):
This is a case of Apple Card accounts being individual and independently evaluated. It has nothing whatsoever to do with gender or martial status or whatever nefarious claptrap the Twitterati concoct in order to work themselves up into a spittle-spewing lather, as they are so wont to do while cloistered inside their twisted outrage machine.
We wanted to address some recent questions regarding the #AppleCard credit decision process. pic.twitter.com/TNZJTUZv36
— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) November 11, 2019
We hear you #AppleCard pic.twitter.com/rPSjWNXhh9
— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) November 11, 2019
A total political play made without understanding the underlying issue! For reasons like this, I hope Warren does not win the democratic nomination
All politicians are liars. And gullible sheep still believe everything that spouts out of their mouths.
Most, most, politicians are liars, or bend their “ideology” for the sake of power. But not all. Don’t lump everyone in the same bucket or you will quickly become very cynical and give up on anything noble and good.
The framers of the Constitution noted our country needed to be run by people of virtue and understanding Christian ethics (not that they need be Christians but have that moral framework) or the republic would not sustain itself.
As we crumble, sadly, politicians are a reflection of society as a whole, and we are falling as a nation. Eventually, we will go bankrupt (morally already there) and that will the end of a wonderful 250 year experiment.
What comes out of the ashes is almost never good for liberty and freedoms.
Until that day comes, have a Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy the Pilgrims, Charles Standish, Samoset and all the things that are good.
All humans are liars, or all humans lie. I’m not excusing Liz, btw.
Click bait of the political nature. Liz keeping her name in the spotlight. Total rubbish, but that matters naught.
Of all the hundreds of various type credit cards that are out there, she has to go after AppleCard. I suppose no other company offering a credit card ever had a gender bias. Wasn’t the bias quickly corrected and the person got a higher credit line? Doesn’t that count for something?
There was no gender bias. It was a false claim, made by a Warren supporter on Twitter (David Heinemeier Hansson), with no facts to back up his assertions.
Just as if he planted it there for Warren to take up as an issue.
Then echoed by Woz who hasn’t been right since he hit his head too hard in his plane crash in February 1981.
Elizabeth Warren is a serial liar and schemer. She’ll do anything to benefit herself. She’s cast in the mold of Hillary Clinton.
Fakahontus is the best the Demonrats have to offer. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
To gain click bait publicity Elizabeth Warren , Bernie Sanders etc are continually attacking American businesses like Apple , often baselessly.
Bernie Sanders attacks Apple by saying Apple secretes USA profits overseas. Which is totally false. Apple pays all taxes owed on USA sales in USA as Tim Cook has repeatedly explained. (perhaps Sanders is confusing overseas earnings like EU sales).
That shows he’s either dumb about the USA’s biggest corporation or lying, either way it’s bad.
As for Warren , she attacks Apple at every opportunity. Goldman sachs card, monopoly etc (“I want to break Apple up” is her go to ‘click bait’ stump spiel ).
Apple is the last significant cell phone manufacturer from the USA, with something like 20% worldwide market share, the rest owned by foreigners. Already USA tech is falling behind in some areas, like it has little strength in 5G Networking server products (Huawei, Nokia etc dominate it) — yet people like Elizabeth Warren want to dismantle tech companies like Apple.
Meanwhile European governments bend over backwards to support their own companies, and does anybody think Chinese politicians will stand on a soapbox and whack Huawei? (“We should break Huawei up to give Apple a chance !! ” )
The CFPB should examine ALL credit card issuers to see if the awarding of different credit limits when spouses each sign up for their own accounts is exclusive to Apple. I can tell you with great certainty that it is NOT. If Goldman had allowed joint accounts from the beginning, no one would have been able to tell what was going on. The Apple Card is the first credit card where both members of a couple WANT one, and where the issuer didn’t allow authorized users. Spouses often have wildly different credit scores, but it’s an artifact of the way credit information is developed. Most people get credit cards with a primary account holder (usually the husband) and an authorized user (usually the wife), instead of an account with joint authorized users. Being an account holder is worth more than being an authorized user. If the CFPB found this to be the case, that would end the debate around Goldman and the Apple Card, and they would actually be doing the consumer a favor which could allow for more protection and equality of treatment. Going after Goldman and Apple is a waste of time because they are not where the problem originated.
Doesn’t our Government have anything better to do? What a freaking waste of taxpayers money. How about take care of something that affects al of us like health care cost.