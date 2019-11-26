Elizabeth Warren ramps up attacks on Apple Card over gender bias claims

Elizabeth Dexheimer for Bloomberg:

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to examine allegations of bias against women who applied for an Apple Inc. credit card underwritten by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Warren, a top candidate for her party’s presidential nomination, and Brown, the ranking Democrat on the Banking Committee, wrote to Kathy Kraninger, director of the consumer agency, asking for more information about how the agency is monitoring Goldman’s lending practices. “Public reports raise questions on whether there is a pattern of sex discrimination in the underwriting of the Apple Card, and underscore the importance of the CFPB adequately monitoring the lending practices of financial institutions, including those like Goldman Sachs, that are new to the consumer lending space,” Warren and Brown said in the letter, which was dated Nov. 25. Warren has also been feuding with former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein after targeting him in a campaign ad. Blankfein shot back saying “maybe tribalism is just in her DNA,” a mocking reference to the controversy over her claims of Native American heritage. Blankfein took another swipe at Warren in recent days, saying he has “buried the hatchet” with the senator.

MacDailyNews Take: We’d call it silliness, if it weren’t such a transparently obvious attempt to widen the gender gap and stoke class division.

You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep. – Native American proverb

As we wrote earlier this month, this has nothing to do with gender and everything to with Goldman only issuing individual accounts (which, of course, allowed family members to be assigned significantly different credit lines):

This is a case of Apple Card accounts being individual and independently evaluated. It has nothing whatsoever to do with gender or martial status or whatever nefarious claptrap the Twitterati concoct in order to work themselves up into a spittle-spewing lather, as they are so wont to do while cloistered inside their twisted outrage machine.