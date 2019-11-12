Goldman Sachs: Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on gender

Goldman Sachs Bank USA CEO says that Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on factors like gender.
Carey Halio, CEO, Goldman Sachs Bank USA:
We hear you. Your concerns are important to us and we take them seriously.
We have not and never will make decisions based on factors like gender. In fact, we do not know your gender or marital status during the Apple Card application process.
We are committed to ensuring our credit decision process is fair. Together with a third-party we reviewed our credit decisioning process to guard against unintended biases and outcomes.
Some of our customers have told us they received lower credit lines than they expected. In many cases, this is because their existing credit cards are supplemental cards under their spouses primary account – which may result in the applicant having limited personal credit history. Apple Card’s credit decision process is not aware of your marital status at the time of the application.
If you believe that your credit line does not adequately reflect your credit history because you may be in a similar situation, we want to hear from you. Based on additional information that meat we may request we will re-evaluate your credit line.
Thank you for being an Apple Card customer.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a case of Apple Card accounts being individual and independently evaluated. It has nothing whatsoever to do with gender or martial status or whatever nefarious claptrap the Twitterati concoct in order to work themselves up into a spittle-spewing lather, as they are so wont to do while cloistered inside their twisted outrage machine.
Goldman Sachs is working on allowing Apple Card accounts to be shared with family members:
We wanted to address some recent questions regarding the #AppleCard credit decision process. pic.twitter.com/TNZJTUZv36
— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) November 11, 2019
Goldman sacks algorithm is whacked. How they calculate interest rates is beyond me. It is not done like any other bank. It is actually pretty insulting for somebody with a credit rating over 800. I won’t be using this card for much at all until they fix it.
Again. First world problems.
Why do people think that making men loan slaves and giving women opportunity to pass a loan, work themselves up or walk away without dept leaving husband to pay the bills is a for of discrimination is beyond me.
Honestly I do not get it because I not used to this type of mindgames and BS. As a kid I grew up in a country occupied by a socialist-communist rule and when it ended, my country entered into an era of extreme capitalism. No Goldman Sucks was there throwing depth bags on us. I had to work my starting my teen years and with out any credit cards. And today I can conclude I have a solid share (by my standards) of AAPL and zero dept. And I am planning to keep it that way. I still believe my country is way more capitalist than any other country in our EU. When 2007 financial crisis happened, many people got hit hard because of business friendly labor laws. But guess what, we were the fastest recovered country of all the EU, because companies were able to recover quickly and started hiring like crazy very soon after. This all debate about equality is laughable to me. I would not be surprised if that was a conspiracy. First the Apple card will appeal to men, and now, the second phase is geared in – women will be given the same opportunity to enter a dept wagon. ALL ABOARD!!! THE TRAIN IS LEAVING; RUUUN!!! 😀