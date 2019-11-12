Goldman Sachs: Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on gender

Goldman Sachs Bank USA CEO says that Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on factors like gender.

Carey Halio, CEO, Goldman Sachs Bank USA:

We hear you. Your concerns are important to us and we take them seriously.

We have not and never will make decisions based on factors like gender. In fact, we do not know your gender or marital status during the Apple Card application process.

We are committed to ensuring our credit decision process is fair. Together with a third-party we reviewed our credit decisioning process to guard against unintended biases and outcomes.

Some of our customers have told us they received lower credit lines than they expected. In many cases, this is because their existing credit cards are supplemental cards under their spouses primary account – which may result in the applicant having limited personal credit history. Apple Card’s credit decision process is not aware of your marital status at the time of the application.

If you believe that your credit line does not adequately reflect your credit history because you may be in a similar situation, we want to hear from you. Based on additional information that meat we may request we will re-evaluate your credit line.

Thank you for being an Apple Card customer.