Apple said to reveal all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

Image found in macOS 10.15.1 reveals 16-inch MacBook Pro with power / Touch ID key separated from the screen of the Touch Bar (image: 9to5Mac.com)
Apple is said to reveal the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow via press release.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to announce its widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro this week, according to a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In another tweet, Gurman suggested the announcement will be made by Wednesday. The news would likely be shared in the form of a press release on the Apple Newsroom and would also likely coincide with early hands-on impressions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro from select media outlets and YouTube channels.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this morning, “Launch via press release backed by a slew of reviews seems to be a logical bet for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for which we’ve been waiting!”

  4. Truly a giant third finger “FY” aimed squarely at Apple for delaying the announcement of the shipping date of the new Mac Pro as agonizingly long as they possibly can. Total bastages.

    Thanks for making an uber-bad situation much worse Cupertino.

