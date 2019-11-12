Apple said to reveal all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

Apple is said to reveal the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow via press release.
Apple plans to announce its widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro this week, according to a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
In another tweet, Gurman suggested the announcement will be made by Wednesday. The news would likely be shared in the form of a press release on the Apple Newsroom and would also likely coincide with early hands-on impressions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro from select media outlets and YouTube channels.
It’s this week – that’s imminent from two weeks ago.
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 12, 2019
Only question remaining from multiple folks: is the announcement tomorrow (briefings day) or Wednesday (when review embargoes lift)? Also, 24 hours for a review seems like so little time, so I’d hope the stories are framed as “previews” or “first looks.”
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 11, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this morning, “Launch via press release backed by a slew of reviews seems to be a logical bet for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for which we’ve been waiting!”
4 Comments
In this case, screw the raisins. I’m putting bacon bits in my oatmeal.
Hope it will be available in Germany, because I want one. Worked hard all the year, so this would be my Christmas gift for myself.
Mac users have been asking for a proper replacement to the excellent 17″ MacBook Pro for how many years? Apple had better not disappoint.
Truly a giant third finger “FY” aimed squarely at Apple for delaying the announcement of the shipping date of the new Mac Pro as agonizingly long as they possibly can. Total bastages.
Thanks for making an uber-bad situation much worse Cupertino.