Apple said to reveal all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

Apple is said to reveal the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow via press release.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to announce its widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro this week, according to a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In another tweet, Gurman suggested the announcement will be made by Wednesday. The news would likely be shared in the form of a press release on the Apple Newsroom and would also likely coincide with early hands-on impressions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro from select media outlets and YouTube channels.