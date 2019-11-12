Apple seeds second betas for iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1

Apple today seeded the second round of betas of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1 for developers to test.

Malcolm Owen, AppleInsider:

The previous first set of developer betas for iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1, was released on November 5.

At present, it isn’t clear what new features are arriving with the new beta versions.

The first iOS 13.3 beta included a fix for a bug in iOS 13.2 which effectively ruined the multitasking capabilities of iPhones and iPad, where background apps were killed and any progress or work was lost. AppleInsider testing found it wasn’t a complete patch for the issue, as apps were still being killed and reloaded when a test iPhone was locked and reopened.