Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ could borrow TrueTone tech for vehicle cabin lighting

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

An Apple-produced car could include an lighting system that keeps the light inside the vehicle as even as possible throughout a journey, such as changes by cloud movements and traveling through a tunnel, by borrowing the core concept of the iPad Pro’s TrueTone technology.

In the filing, Apple suggests the use of internal sensors within an enclosure to sense an internal light condition and generate a signal based on that status. It is suggested this could be a camera which collects data from an image, comparing what it receives against known values for the image to determine differences in lighting.

This data is then fed to a lighting controller and control components to adjust the lighting, in a bid to bring the data gleamed from the camera sensor closer to the preconfigured values.