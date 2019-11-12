Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro debut likely this week

Apple hasn’t yet announced the much-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, but there’s growing evidence that we could finally see the mythical beast as soon as this week.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

This is the MacBook Pro that’s expected to be the first to replace the failure-plagued butterfly switch keyboard with more reliable scissor switch keys. The rumored MacBook Pro update also appears to have slightly slimmer bezels around the sides of the larger display and changes to the Touch Bar layout.

Apple has a dedicated location in New York City where it occasionally holds private briefings with members of the press to give presentations and offer hands-on demonstration time.

This week appears to be one of those occasions based both on what 9to5Mac is hearing privately and suggestions by multiple public disclosures… that suggests we could see the subject of those meetings announced publicly by the middle of the week.