iOS 13.2.2 kills battery life for some users

4 Comments

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Apple’s iOS 13.2.2 update, which was pushed out to fix a bug that essentially broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, has itself bought a new and annoying bug to the iPhone.

A few hours after installing iOS 13.2.2, I noticed that battery life had gone from good to appalling. The initial iOS 13 release wasn’t too bad, but the iOS 13.1.2 release had a serious battery bug. While this bug was subsequently fixed, this latest release seems to bring back this bug. Battery life is now so bad that I can watch my battery life ticking down while I’m browsing the web, composing an email, or using Twitter.

MacDailyNews Take:

  1. I’m still running 13.1.3 on my phone. It seems to work okay and I’m tired of all these updates breaking new things while fixing older issues. Maybe Apple will get it together by 13.6.3.

  3. Whatever was before this update (I’ve lost track) was crazy good on battery life (iPad 10.5″ Pro). Maybe that was because it was terminating everything prematurely. 🙂 I’ve noticed a bad turn difference with this update. Not terrible, but noticeable. I’ve always had just about everything in the background turned off. Why can’t there be just one big red button; when the screen is off everything stops.

Reader Feedback

