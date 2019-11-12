iOS 13.2.2 kills battery life for some users

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Apple’s iOS 13.2.2 update, which was pushed out to fix a bug that essentially broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, has itself bought a new and annoying bug to the iPhone.

A few hours after installing iOS 13.2.2, I noticed that battery life had gone from good to appalling. The initial iOS 13 release wasn’t too bad, but the iOS 13.1.2 release had a serious battery bug. While this bug was subsequently fixed, this latest release seems to bring back this bug. Battery life is now so bad that I can watch my battery life ticking down while I’m browsing the web, composing an email, or using Twitter.