Disney+ launches

Christopher Palmeri and Scott Moritz for Bloomberg:
Walt Disney Co.’s much-anticipated debut of its new streaming video service was marred by early technical glitches and crashes for some users, though it was still stirring excitement and buzz on social media and worked successfully for many subscribers.
New Star Wars series The Mandalorian was trending on social media, and Twitter users were proclaiming their excitement at finally being able to sign up and watch Disney+ after months of well-orchestrated anticipation from the Disney marketing machine.
Disney is entering a market already crowded with heavy hitters, including Netflix Inc., Amazon.com and Apple Inc. And more rivals are diving in soon, such as AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. next year. The world’s largest entertainment company thinks it can seize the day with a product packed with the company’s best movies and TV shows, including “Star Wars,” Marvel and Pixar films, as well as its library of some 400 children’s movies.
MacDailyNews Take: This is not a winner-take-all market, so welcome Disney+ to the land of streaming services!
Not working on our AppleTV. Getting message “Unable to connect to Disney+. There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the issue persists.”
First day glitches I’m guessing.
Oops. Need to add a few more mice to the exercise wheel. Should make things interesting!
Plagued by issues…not a smooth launch or a good look. A lot of these streaming services have issues with reliability as well as poor navigation and UX
PlayStation Vue (will be missed) launched with so many headaches, I don’t remember why I stuck with it. I did, though, and have enjoyed the service ever since.
Too bad they’re throwing in the towel.
Anyone know if it works on ATV3? I’d rather not have to go buy a ATV4 for really no reason when mine works perfectly.
I’d like to know this as well but, truth be told, I bought some cheap Firesticks for this very reason. I’m not going to buy an ATV 4(k) for my son’s room.