Apple premieres ‘Truth Be Told,’ starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, coming to Apple TV+ December 6th

Apple celebrated Truth Be Told today with the global premiere of the original series at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The limited drama series follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face-to-face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Beginning December 6, the first three episodes of Truth Be Told will be available to watch on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world. New episodes will continue to roll out every Friday on a weekly basis.

Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, launched on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free by initiating the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software. More info at tv.apple.com.

MacDailyNews Take: This one looks very interesting! Here’s the trailer: