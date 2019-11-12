Apple TV exec Kim Rozenfeld exits amid realignment

Former Sony executive Kim Rozenfeld is returning to producing and has signed a first-look deal with Apple.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

Rozenfeld is leaving his post as head of current scripted programming and documentary and unscripted content. He won’t being go far, however, as he has signed a first-look deal with Apple for his company, Half Full Productions.

Rozenfeld, a veteran of Sony Pictures TV, was one of the first hires for former Sony TV toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht when they came to Apple to head up the company’s worldwide programming efforts. He is departing as Apple combines its development and current programming teams under a single executive.

Matt Cherniss, the former WGN America head who oversees scripted development for Apple, will add current scripted programming to his purview. Head of documentaries Molly Thompson will continue to be in charge of nonfiction programming, both current and in development.