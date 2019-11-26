Macintosh floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs up for auction

Rentokil Initial, a U.K.-headquartered global pest control business, has been crowned the best company to work for in Britain…
Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to examine allegations of bias against women who applied for an Apple Card…
There are so many incredible games new to Apple Arcade this month…
YouTuber Max Yuryev: Can the 2019 16-inch i9 5500M 8GB MacBook Pro stand up to the iMac Pro? MacDailyNews Take: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook Apple has ever made.
Apple added several new features to Maps with the launch of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13…
When Disney+ users logged in to the service for the first time Nov. 12, they found thousands of classic movies and television shows….
Should you buy it? Yes. If you’ve been waiting for a powerful MacBook you can rely on, this is it…
A month after Apple won a ruling granting its motion to dismiss privacy claims brought under Michigan and Rhode Island law involving the privacy of people’s listening history on iTunes, a federal judge has dismissed the case…
Hitting a milestone that highlighted just how much the two largest U.S. companies influence major stock indexes, Apple and Microsoft helped propel the Dow…
The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that Apple has agreed to pay around $467,000 to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions…