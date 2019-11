Macintosh floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs up for auction

RR Auction:

Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs’s seldom-seen autograph — known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple’s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs’s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.

MacDailyNews Note: We want a poster of that! RR Auction’s estimate for the actual diskette is $7,500+.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]