Apple takes second spot on list of best British employers

Vicky McKeever, CNBC:

Rentokil Initial, a U.K.-headquartered global pest control business, has been crowned the best company to work for in Britain, according to recruiter Indeed, knocking U.S. tech giant Apple off the top spot.

Rentokil, which employs 4,000 people in the U.K., came top in the 2019 rankings for job security and advancement, with staff praising how it promotes from within, as well as the company’s good work-life balance and positive culture.

Apple slipped down to second place from last year’s rankings but was the only non-U.K. company in the top five. The iPhone maker employs around 6,500 people in the U.K. and it was lauded by employees for its staff perks, such as free and discounted tech.