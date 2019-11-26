16 inch MacBook Pro vs iMac Pro – Video Editing Comparison

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook.
YouTuber Max Yuryev:

Can the 2019 16-inch i9 5500M 8GB MacBook Pro stand up to the iMac Pro?

MacDailyNews Take: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook Apple has ever made.

  1. By far the best overall, perhaps. The welcome improvements (finally!) to keyboard, storage capacity, and battery capacity are all significant.

    Not by far the most powerful. The 2019 MacBook Pro offered 8-core Intel i9-9980 cpu as well. GPUs see only a modest bump in performance.

    Where the MacBooks Pros all fail, as Apple is wont to do, is offering the user the conveniences that are still standard in the industry. Repairability drops, again. Many features are missing. Why a “Pro” machine should ever come without an ethernet port, for example, is ridiculous. Safety features like Magsafe have been abandoned. Dongle hell remains strong. Apple gives (belatedly), but Apple also takes away (as soon as they can). Price remains very high.

