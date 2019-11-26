3 new Apple Maps features you should try now

“Apple added several new features to Maps with the launch of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13,” Jason Cipriani writes for CNET:

It’s taken Apple nearly seven years to take Apple Maps from a laughable attempt at replacing Google Maps to a true mapping solution that can stand on its own, but I think the company finally did it. For example, after the update can share your ETA with any contact in your phone, keeping them up to date on your exact location and when you’re set to arrive. There’s also a new Look Around feature that is a lot like Google Street View, but made by Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Meaning: It’s better.

Apple has also spent a lot of time, more or less, scanning every street and road across the country to produce a more detailed, better-looking map. The new-look has been slowly rolling out to the US since the launch of iOS 13 in September, with the expectation of covering all of the US by the end of the year.

MacDailyNews Take: While Apple Maps is our go-to maps and navigation app, we hope to someday be able to grab hold of a route at any point and have it snap to alternate routes as we adjust it, à la Google Maps.