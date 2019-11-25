Apple debuts first look featurette for new Apple TV+ show ‘Truth Be Told’ starring Octavia Spencer

Apple TV’s YouTube channel:

Members of the cast and crew of the Apple Original Truth Be Told introduce the new limited series.

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.

Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones.

Watch Truth Be Told December 6