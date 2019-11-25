Apple debuts annual holiday ad: ‘The Surprise’

Apple has debuted the company’s annual holiday ad and it’s a tearjerker.

Apple’s YouTube channel:

Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places.

MacDailyNews Take: Sniff.

The song featured in the ad is “Married Life” by Michael Giacchino.

