Apple debuts annual holiday ad: ‘The Surprise’

Apple has debuted the company’s annual holiday ad and it’s a tearjerker.
Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places.
MacDailyNews Take: Sniff.
The song featured in the ad is “Married Life” by Michael Giacchino.
The “Holiday” in question is called Christmas, the day Jesus was born.