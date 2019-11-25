Ars Technica reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: ‘A notable step up for performance-minded users’

“Apple’s new laptop seems designed to address three years of user complaints,” Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro seems like the closest thing Apple might ever make to an apology tour. While it sticks to many of the principles established in the 2016 redesign for the product line, its major changes over the just-discontinued 15-inch model include an overhauled keyboard and improved thermal performance—the chief things [for which] its predecessor was criticized… With this new model, Apple is offering new speakers, new microphones, much faster graphics, and a slightly larger and heavier chassis.

While the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro is not a totally new product, a few changes do make it the best MacBook Pro and a notable step up over its forebears for performance-minded users… The configuration we reviewed has the 2.4GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9 processor, the 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of flash storage. I’d argue this represents the most attractive, and possibly most common, configuration for most buyers, though many will opt to settle for 1TB storage instead given the cost.

Money being no object, it’s easy to recommend this machine for anyone who wants to run macOS and do heavy development or creative work.