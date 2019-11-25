Apple announces Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event: ‘Unwrap amazing offers this Friday through Monday’

No Comments

Apple is teasing a Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event.

Apple:

Unwrap amazing offers this Friday.

Get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products during our four-day shopping event.* Friday through Monday.

*Gift card values vary based on products purchased. Full terms apply.

MacDailyNews Take: Here come the deals (just remember that Apple’s “deals” are traditionally bettered by any number of Apple resellers, so check out everything available this Black Friday / Cyber Monday season before you buy)!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,