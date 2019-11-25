Apple said to expect to sell over 100 million ‘iPhone 5G’ units in 2020

DigiTimes reports that Apple suppliers have been told to expect to produce over 100 million units of next-gen iPhone’s, a rise of around 20% over 2019’s estimates – thanks to 5G.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has allegedly advised its supply chain that it is forecasting a sharp rise in demand for the 5G iPhones that it is due to release in September 2020. Specifically, DigiTimes says that sources within the Taiwanese supply chain, have been told to expect Apple will sell 100 million of the new iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: Previously, according to reports from inside Apple’s supply chain, the company was expected to sell upwards of 80 million 5G iPhones in 2020.

These early reports are often very rough and Apple has the ability to adjust production as we get closer to the launch of 5G-capable iPhones and, fo course, post-launch, as well.