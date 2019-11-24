The best Apple Watch apps of 2019

GQ:

That Apple Watch you’re wearing? It can do a whole lot more than tell the time with a moving Mickey Mouse face and remind you to breathe every so often. From tracking your sleep to translating foreign phrases and getting you to work on time, a cavalcade of brilliant Apple Watch apps have been created for this wristbound wonder.

Trouble is, the gems in Apple’s App Store aren’t always that easy to find. That’s why we’ve trawled through an already stacked roster of downloads to dig up the true essentials. Featuring Headspace, CityMapper, and Streaks, these are the beat Apple Watch apps available.