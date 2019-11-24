Wired reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: Speakers set a new standard no current Windows laptop can touch; deeper, more substantial keyboard; big, bold, rich and expertly calibrated screen

Wired:

Lots of Apple products are launched stage-lit, introduced to millions by the company’s top executives. The MacBook Pro 16 was not. Tim Cook announced it on Twitter. There are millions of eyes there, of course, but it avoided Cook having to admit what the MacBook Pro 16 is. It is something of an apology for Apple’s recent MacBook strategy… Apple quietly dropping a major new product onto the Apple Store is like a too-proud friend apologising for a major bust up with a note slipped under your door. But the good news is this note is a heartfelt one.

Apple has offered the best laptop speakers for years now, but the MacBook Pro 16’s are in a different league to anything released yet… The MacBook Pro 16 has the richest sound system ever put into a laptop.

The MacBook Pro 16 keyboard is just as important a change, but this is one of regression rather than evolution. . Apple introduced its butterfly keyboard design in 2015. After five years of making us type on keys with all the depth and tone of a piece of eggshell cracked against a kitchen worktop, it has returned to a more traditional scissor design… [It’s] a very welcome shift back for anyone who loves everything about MacBooks apart from the keys (and the price, as no-one loves MacBook prices apart from Apple shareholders).

Battery life and speaker quality are superb. Add this to the performance of Intel’s Core i7 and Core i9 processors and you get one of the best large-but-portable laptops for creatives in the world.