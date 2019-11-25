Apple supplier Salcomp to invest $279 million in new plant in India

On Monday, India’s tech minister said that Finland’s Salcomp, an Apple supplier, will invest 20 billion rupees ($278.67 million) in India to make mobile chargers and other smartphone components starting in March 2020.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Reuters:

Salcomp has reached an agreement to take over a facility, formerly owned by Nokia, in the southern Indian city of Chennai and will begin operations at the site by March, Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to Apple for its iPhones, has reached an agreement to take over the entire facility of Nokia handsets lying closed for the past so many years, Prasad said… The move is expected to generate jobs for about 10,000 people, he said.

The widening of Apple’s supplier base in India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, is a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” drive… On Monday, Prasad, showing a locally-assembled iPhone XR, said he expected Apple to expand its manufacturing operations further in India.