Macworld reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz 8-core Core i9: ‘A great combination of usability and performance’

Roman Loyola for Macworld:

With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company set out to create a laptop that would satisfy user demand—and that’s a little different way of doing things for Apple. Most users are used to Apple setting the tone and direction, and expecting users to just go with the flow. But it finally got to a breaking point, and users started to loudly complain about the things they didn’t like about the MacBook Pro.

So, Apple corrected course.

With the prior 15-inch model, there was always a “Yeah, but…” With the 16-inch MacBook Pro that replaces it, there are fewer chances for users to say, “Yeah, but….” The new laptop is a great combination of usability and performance, and it fixes the biggest issues with its predecessor.