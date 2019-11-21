Apple, Intel file antitrust case vs SoftBank-owned firm over serial nuisance patent lawsuits

Apple and Intel on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, alleging the SoftBank-owned unit stockpiled patents to hold up tech firms with lawsuits demanding as much as $5.1 billion.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The lawsuit follows an earlier case that Intel filed against Fortress in October. Intel withdrew that lawsuit and on Wednesday filed a new version in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple joining as a plaintiff.

Intel and Apple allege that Fortress and firms it either owned or whose patent portfolios it effectively controlled – and which do not make any technology products – stockpiled patents for the primary purpose of suing technology companies and did so in a manner that violated U.S. antitrust laws.

“Apple has suffered economic harm in the form of litigation costs and diversion of resources away from innovation to respond to these entities’ serial nuisance suits,” Apple wrote in the complaint.