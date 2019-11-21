Apple supplier Japan Display fires executive for $5.3 million embezzlement

Japan Display said on Thursday it dismissed an accounting executive last year for embezzling about $5.3 million over a four-year period spanning 2014-2018.

Reuters reports:

JDI said in a statement it had filed a criminal complaint against the former employee and that it was cooperating with police.

The employee had defrauded the company of about 578 million yen ($5.3 million) between July 2014 and October 2018 by arranging for payments to be made to a fictitious company, JDI said.

The revelation comes as the cash-strapped company is scrambling to clinch a bailout deal with Apple and other investors, seeking to raise at least 50 billion yen.