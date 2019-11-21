Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 96 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced three years ago in March 2016,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors:

Safari Technology Preview release 96 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Animations, WebAuthN, SVG, Web API, CSS, Clipboard API, CSS Shadow Parts, JavaScript, Picture-in-Picture API, Media, Service Worker, Back-Forward Cache, Web Inspector, ad WebDriver. The new Safari Technology Preview update is available for both macOS Mojave and MacOS Catalina, the newest version of the Mac operating system that was released in October.

MacDailyNews Take: The release notes for Safari Technology Preview release notes are here.