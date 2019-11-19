Apple augmented reality smart glasses: The story so far

Alistair Charlton for GearBrain:

Apple boss Tim Cook is a big fan of augmented reality (AR). In fact, he has publicly praised the technology since at least the summer of 2016, when he said on an earnings call how Apple sees great opportunity for the tech… The message was, this is the future technology worth fighting for in the end. The runaway success of Pokémon Go, a mobile game with AR components, only helped bolster that position.

Although Cook’s passion for AR has bubbled away for the past few years, it was in late-2017 that he began to talk even more bullishly about the technology. Speaking in October that year, Cook suggested that the adoption of AR, although slow at first, will eventually be as dramatic as that of the iOS AppStore [sic] and even of multi-touch…

In November 2019, a report from The Information claimed Apple hosted a presentation in October which filled the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater, briefing staff on its augmented reality plans.

These plans include the launch of an AR headset in 2022, followed by a pair of sleeker AR glasses a year later, in 2023. This contradicts the expectations of the often-accurate Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has repeatedly said Apple’s first AR device will arrive in 2020. As 2019 draws to a close, we are inclined to believe the 2022-2023 timeline feels more realistic.

The report also claims the headsets will have a comfortable fit, and Apple will start speaking to developers about building software for the AR headset in 2021.