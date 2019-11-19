Apple’s powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro can drive two 6K displays, including dual Pro Display XDRs

Gannon Burgett for Digital Photography Review:

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a major step up in terms of specifications and performance compared to its smaller predecessors.

Apple has posted the support document for the new computer unveiling a nice surprise for photographers and videographers who want to make the most of the new hardware.

In the support document for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple has revealed that its new laptop can be used to power up to two 6K displays, including Apple’s own Pro Display XDR. According to the support document, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be used in the following configurations:

• Two 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60Hz

• Two 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz

• Four 4K displays with resolutions of 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

• One 5K display at 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz and up to three 4K displays at 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz